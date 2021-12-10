SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.08. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 4,074 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

