Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.92

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $15.69. Valeo shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 44,125 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLEEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.