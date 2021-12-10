Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Heron Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,824% compared to the typical volume of 424 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,968,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

