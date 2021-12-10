DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,052.80

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,052.80 ($80.27) and traded as low as GBX 5,674 ($75.24). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,712 ($75.75), with a volume of 109,936 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($96.14) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($91.50) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($103.21) to GBX 7,640 ($101.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,153 ($94.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,015.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,052.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 55.85 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Alan Ralph acquired 1,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($81.53) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($122,291.47).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

