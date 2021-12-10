Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($160.67) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.75 ($170.51).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of EPA ML opened at €140.00 ($157.30) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.00. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.