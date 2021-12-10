Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.48 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $197,289.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,726,325 shares of company stock worth $4,428,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

