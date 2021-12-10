Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

