Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Novartis AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 293,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 182,675 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

