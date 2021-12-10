Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.