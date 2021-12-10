Raymond James Analysts Give Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) a C$9.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

AAV stock opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

