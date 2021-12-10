Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.95.

BMO opened at C$137.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$94.76 and a 1-year high of C$141.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

