FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Boosted by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

Shares of ESS opened at $344.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock worth $25,743,601 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

