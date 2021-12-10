Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$442.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.61.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3274219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

