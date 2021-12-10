Head-To-Head Survey: Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) versus Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grasim Industries and Voestalpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $11.08 billion 0.59 $623.95 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.48 $49.17 million $1.06 6.63

Grasim Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voestalpine.

Volatility and Risk

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 5.98% 13.97% 5.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grasim Industries and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine 4 5 2 0 1.82

Voestalpine has a consensus target price of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Voestalpine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Grasim Industries.

Dividends

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Voestalpine pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Grasim Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy. The Cement segment provides grey cement, white cement, and allied products. The Financial Services segment is responsible for the non-bank financial services, life insurance services, housing finance, private equity, equity and commodity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance. The Others segment relates to textiles, insulators, agri-business and solar power. The company was founded by Ghanshyam Das Birla on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

