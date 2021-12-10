Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Critical Comparison

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.71 $42.04 million $1.87 18.10 Hawthorn Bancshares $77.63 million 2.05 $14.29 million $3.27 7.33

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 20.83% 14.25% 1.20% Hawthorn Bancshares 26.81% 16.17% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.