CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Acquires 71 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 71 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($199.60).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 68 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($199.28).

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.84) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The firm has a market cap of £871.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.57).

Several equities analysts have commented on CLI shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.85) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

