Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 404,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aware by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

