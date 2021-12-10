GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of GMS opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,368 shares of company stock worth $5,617,255 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

