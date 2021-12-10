TheStreet Upgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $944.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.