Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.66.

NYSE TRGP opened at $52.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

