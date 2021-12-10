mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.63.

MDF stock opened at C$4.90 on Monday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$4.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The stock has a market cap of C$215.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.95.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

