Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 28,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,460,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Get Coursera alerts:

In related news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,991 shares of company stock worth $5,324,683 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Coursera by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.