WalkMe Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 13th (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe’s (NASDAQ:WKME) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 13th. WalkMe had issued 9,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $286,750,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the end of WalkMe’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $18.73 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WalkMe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

