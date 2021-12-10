Allbirds Inc’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) Quiet Period To End on December 13th

Allbirds’ (NASDAQ:BIRD) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Allbirds had issued 20,192,307 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $302,884,605 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Allbirds’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $15.24 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

