JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

Shares of SU opened at €166.30 ($186.85) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €150.00 and its 200-day moving average is €144.51. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

