Ferguson’s (FERG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferguson from £118 ($156.48) to £126.40 ($167.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £114.84 ($152.28).

FERG stock opened at £124.35 ($164.90) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The firm has a market cap of £27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of £125.15 ($165.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

