Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AEW UK REIT stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.50) on Monday. AEW UK REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.40 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of £179.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

