Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 142 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 142 ($1.88) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.18. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.20 ($1.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,320,249.30).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

