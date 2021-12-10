B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,722 shares of company stock worth $2,662,403. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 290.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 55.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

