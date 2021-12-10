B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.
Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,722 shares of company stock worth $2,662,403. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 290.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 55.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.