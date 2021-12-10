Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.04. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4,450 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

