Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Up 6.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) was up 6.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 4,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Specifically, Director Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $783,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,731,000.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

