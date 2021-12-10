Jonathan Murphy Buys 219 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($200.38).

Assura stock opened at GBX 69.80 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.05) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.88 ($1.11).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

