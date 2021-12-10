Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £4,958.64 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Melvyn Segal acquired 5,112 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958.64 ($6,575.57).
Transense Technologies stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.78 million and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.36. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.65).
About Transense Technologies
