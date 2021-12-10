Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £4,958.64 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Melvyn Segal acquired 5,112 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958.64 ($6,575.57).

Transense Technologies stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.78 million and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.36. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.65).

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

