Research Analysts Set Expectations for F45 Training Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F45 Training in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40).

FXLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of FXLV opened at $11.99 on Thursday. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last ninety days.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

