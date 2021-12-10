Mainz Biomed B.V.’s Quiet Period To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Mainz Biomed B.V. had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MYNZ stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

