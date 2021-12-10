Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HeadHunter Group (HHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR):

12/2/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

12/1/2021 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

11/30/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

11/29/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – HeadHunter Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

10/26/2021 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Get HeadHunter Group PLC alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,176,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.