CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Buys £28,234.80 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell acquired 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($28.36) per share, with a total value of £28,234.80 ($37,441.72).

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 2,205 ($29.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,388.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,357.31. CVS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,336 ($17.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.59).

Get CVS Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.47) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.