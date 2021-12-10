Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

ACAD stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

