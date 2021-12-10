Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 10,881 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

