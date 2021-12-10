Stock Traders Buy High Volume of International Paper Call Options (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 56,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 3,748 call options.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.