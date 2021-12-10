Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.76.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.