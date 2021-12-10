Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$135.00 at Acumen Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TSE MEQ opened at C$120.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$120.70.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

