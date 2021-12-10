Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$199.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of TXP stock opened at C$1.89 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.28 million and a P/E ratio of 472.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.