FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).
Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
