FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.92.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.