SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.00.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$30.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.