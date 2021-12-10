ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 31 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 31 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

