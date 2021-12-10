UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 35 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.38.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.