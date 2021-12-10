Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

