Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.25. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8,643 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

