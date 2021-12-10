Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Up 3%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.07. 184,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 251,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.71 million, a PE ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.